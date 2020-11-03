World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Author`s name Anton Kulikov

Joe Biden and Donald Trump: Which is the lesser evil for Russia?

Andrei Nechaev, who used to serve as the minister for economy in the government of Yegor Gaidar, predicted the consequences that Russia may face as a result of the possible victory of Joe Biden in the US presidential election.

Joe Biden and Donald Trump: Which is the lesser evil for Russia?

Three lines of tougher sanctions against Russia

According to Nechaev, it will be difficult for the Russian authorities to negotiate with Biden. Moscow could establish communication with Democratic presidents in the past, but now is not the case.

"Firstly, Democrats are traditionally more concerned with geopolitics and world problems than Republicans. Secondly, Democrats traditionally pay increased attention to issues of civil liberties, human rights, and so on, including in other countries. This gives another reason for tougher sanctions, since Russia certainly gives grounds for that," Nechaev wrote on his Facebook page.

In his opinion, it is very likely that the US will tighten sanctions against Russia - there are quite a few bills on this topic pending in Congress. The only question is what direction those sanctions will take.

The first direction is sanctions against modern technologies for oil production and geological exploration. Such restrictive measures have been introduced before, so they can only become tougher now.

The second direction is about the complete closure of the financial market for the Russian public debt and corporate borrowing for state-owned companies.

The third direction is about the talked-about move to disconnect Russia from the SWIFT payment system. Although the Russian Central Bank has done a lot to build the domestic payment system, it works only within the country. It remains unclear what is going to happen to settlements with foreign counterparties.

Biden or Trump, what's the difference?

According to Andrei Nechaev, Russia should not expect any positive development in its relations with the United States, should Joe Biden be declared the winner. All in all, one does not have to be a former minister to come to this conclusion.

Joseph Biden, both before the election campaign and during it, spoke extremely negatively about Russia and promised to hold Russia accountable for a variety of reasons, primarily for Russia's interference in the political life inside the United States.

At the same time, however, Russia does not have to expect anything positive from Trump's victory either. There was less negativity from Trump, but talking is one thing and doing is another. During Trump's stay in the office, the USA has imposed a great deal of sanctions against Russia.

Topics swift joe biden us election donald trump russian public debt us-russian relations russia's interference sanctions against russia
News All >
Last materials
Joe Biden and Donald Trump: Which is the lesser evil for Russia?
If Biden wins, Russia will need to take up arms and get ready for major fight
Russian boxer lapses into coma during drunken fight on train
Why the West is blind
US election to trigger the Great American Revolution?
Deep State does not know yet whom to elect - Trump or Biden
Can Emmanuel Macron tolerate beheadings?
Is Macron radical enough to handle radical Islam in France?
Neo-Ottomanism and Pan-Turkism of Recep Erdogan
Can 2021 be even worse than 2020?
Popular
Real life stories
Russian boxer lapses into coma during drunken fight on train

Members of the Russian national boxing team had a fight while traveling by train from competitions in Ulyanovsk

Russian boxer lapses into coma during drunken fight on train
Mahboob A. Khawaja France and Muslims live on one Earth Mahboob A. Khawaja Anton Kulikov Joe Biden and Donald Trump: Which is the lesser evil for Russia? Anton Kulikov Lyuba Lulko If Biden wins, Russia will need to take up arms and get ready for major fight Lyuba Lulko
Comments
Why the West is blind
Why the West is blind
Why the West is blind
Is Macron radical enough to handle radical Islam in France?
Is Macron radical enough to handle radical Islam in France?
Why the West is blind
Why the West is blind
Why the West is blind
Another provocation against Russia about COVID-19 vaccine victims is brewing in the West
Why the West is blind
Why the West is blind
Why the West is blind
Why the West is blind
US election to trigger the Great American Revolution?
Azeris Using Banned Cluster Munitions in Nagorno-Karabakh
US election to trigger the Great American Revolution?
Can 2021 be even worse than 2020?
Deep State does not know yet whom to elect - Trump or Biden
US election to trigger the Great American Revolution?
Is Macron radical enough to handle radical Islam in France?
Is Macron radical enough to handle radical Islam in France?
Advertising Sitemap Archive About
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2020, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy