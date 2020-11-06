All Donald Trump can get is a farewell kick

The inability of the United States to count the votes is a national shame. The legitimacy of the Supreme Court-appointed president is in doubt.

Fall asleep with Trump, wake up with Biden

According to American journalist Glenn Greenwald (greenwald.substack.com), data guru Nate Cohn at The New York Times assured the country on the evening of November 3 that with more than 80% of the votes counted in Georgia, Trump had 80 percent of chances to win. However, less than four hours later, on early Wednesday morning, the information from Georgia predicted the exact opposite outcome of the election.

"Hundreds of millions of Americans went to bed on Tuesday's election night seeing Trump in the lead in key states, with the data experts of major outlets indicating that his victory in many of those states was highly likely. They woke up to the opposite indication: that Biden is now a slight favorite to win several if not all of those remaining key states. But what is clear is that it will be days if not longer before the votes are fully counted, with judicial proceedings almost certain to prolong the outcomes even further," wrote Greenwald.

The journalist comes to conclusion that the counting of votes will take days, while lawsuits will "almost certainly" push back the announcement of the results for an even longer period.

Forgeries everywhere

According to US press publications, there were numerous violations reported during the election. Americanist Malek Dudakov wrote on his Telegram channel, that the number of voters exceeded the number of registered voters in seven Wisconsin counties. In Milwaukee, the turnout was exactly 75 percent at 18 voting wards, but was exactly 90 percent at 23 wards. Nevada Republicans counted at least 3,000 cases of election fraud and filed a federal lawsuit to annul the voting results in their state. People at Trump's headquarters hope to invalidate 10,000 votes case by Nevada voters living in other states. The vote in Michigan became an Internet meme. The graph shows the votes cast for Biden (130,000) instantly make him the leader.

Deliberate choice and/or the collapse of the empire

Greenwald points out that Democrats' penchant for fraud could be seen back in 2016, when in the Democratic primaries between Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders, 200,000 New York voters supporting Sanders were illegally struck off the list and prevented from voting. The same trend persisted in this year's primaries - suffice it to recall the failure of electronic voting in Iowa or the six-week delay in the counting of votes in New York, the journalist pointed out.

"The U.S. voting process is rife with major systemic failures and doubt-sowing inefficiencies that can be explained only as a deliberate choice and/or a perfect reflection of a collapsing, crumbling empire," Greenwald wrote.

President's legitimacy is in doubt

Donald Trump stated that it was up to the Supreme Court to decide the outcome of the presidential election. According to the head of the White House, too many illegally cast votes were taken into account in the election.

No matter what the final outcome of the election may be this time," there will be substantial doubts about its legitimacy by one side or the other, perhaps both," Greenwald wrote.

"The next time Americans hear from their government that they need to impose democracy in other countries - through wars, invasion, bombing campaigns or other forms of clandestine CIA "interference" - they should insist that democracy first be imposed in the United States," the journalist concludes.

Meanwhile, Europe does not want to see the obvious. A report by OSCE observers suggests that statements made by incumbent US President Donald Trump about irregularities during the presidential election were unfounded and were made to undermine public confidence in democratic institutions.

The organization expressed concern "about attempts to limit the count of legally cast ballots in the context of COVID-19 pandemic and the expansion of voting by mail."

The crisis is not in the USA, but in Russia

Andrei Manoilo, a professor at the Moscow State University, Doctor of Political Sciences, told Pravda.Ru that the winner of the 2020 presidential election in the US is Joseph Biden. According to the professor, only procedural moments are left to sort out - the voting in the Electoral College on December 14 and then another three months before the inauguration.

"The situation has already been resolved, and it makes no sense for the Europeans to compliment losing candidate Trump. His card has been discarded. Quite on the contrary, it would be politically correct to give him a farewell kick," said Andrei Manoilo.

The European Union has "trampled on" Trump for his rudeness, which he showed for 4 years for trying to make Europeans look like paupers who live on subsidies from the United States for good."

Andrei Manoilo believes that there is no crumbling US empire, and this empire is not going to collapse in the foreseeable future. The voting that we can now witness is a process that takes place in accordance with the political system and traditions of the United States.

"They are absolutely happy with their indirect democracy. In this regard, they have a system that ensures regular rotation of candidates," he said.

"One can criticise their system, but one can not say that their system is worthless. Our idiots who scream and shout about the crisis and the collapse of the undemocratic system in the USA unconsciously draw a parallel with the Russian system, to its own detriment,"Andrey Manoilo concluded.