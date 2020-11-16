Turkey is fuelling other conflicts near Russian borders

Turkey, which took an unceremonious attempt to establish its influence in the Caucasus, is provoking other conflicts on the borders of Russia, with the help of the United States. It is possible that Abkhazia may become another point of tensions after Karabakh.

According to political analysts, the recent meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Abkhaz counterpart Aslan Bzhania testifies to Moscow's readiness to work in this direction.

The previous meeting took place in Moscow at the Victory Day parade on June 24. Until recently, the two leaders have not conducted full-fledged personal negotiations.

At the meeting in Sochi, Putin voiced an idea to discuss the development of relations between Russia and Abkhazia. For his part, Bzhania noted that this is the first time, when he has such a meeting with the president of Russia.

Vladimir Putin pointed out that Russia provides 70 percent of the republic's total economic turnover in such sectors of economy as tourism, agriculture and telecommunications. In addition, Russian doctors help Abkhazia in the fight against the pandemic, so the cooperation continues constantly.

We would like to recall here that since the recognition of Abkhazia's independence after the Georgian-Abkhaz conflict in 2008, Russia has been a key donor of the republic. In 2020, the state budget of the republic amounted to 10.3 billion rubles, while the volume of financial assistance that the Russian Federation provides to Abkhazia reaches 4.7 billion rubles.

Vladimir Evseev, the head of the Caucasus Department of the Institute of CIS Countries said that the meeting between the presidents of Russia and Abkhazia was necessary to find solutions to revitalize the Abkhaz economy.

More importantly, Russia and Abkhazia need to join their effort not to let Turkey gain a foothold in the region.

Turkey has been actively increasing its influence in areas of Russia's interests. Therefore, the presidents of Russia and Abkhazia discussed the issue of changing the legislation of Abkhazia. It is believed that Russian citizens will be able to buy real estate in Abkhazia some time in the future. This is the Russian contribution to the economy of the republic

The Allies.CSTO website, the official publication of the Collective Security Treaty Organization has recently published an article about Turkey's increased appetites in the regions of Russia's interests.

Political scientist Andrei Areshev noted "a sharp rise in Turkey's activity in the Caucasus" not only in economic, but also in military-political forms. All this prompts Moscow to revise its relations with Abkhazai and take them to a new level.

Yevseev added that Turkey was trying to use regional conflicts to expand its influence in order to deploy its military bases everywhere. To gain control, Ankara may push Georgia to another act of aggression against Abkhazia.

At the same time, political scientist Niyazi Niyazov does not share this version and believes that it is more expensive for Ankara to get into Abkhazia from the point of view of international law, because the international community does not recognize the independence of Abkhazia. In such a status, there can be no real foreign economic activity there, and Russia is responsible for virtually everything, the expert summed up.

In addition, the authors of Daily War suggest that after Nagorno-Karabakh, Turkey and the United States will try to take Crimea away from Russia.

"It will be up for the Americans to do most of the work here, but they will not be able to do anything without the Turks either," they write.

The experts refer to the following reasons for concern:

In Ukraine, the number of public organizations working about the Crimea, represented at the OSCE forum, increased sharply - from 3 to 15!

The "International Religious Freedom Alliance" created by the US State Department will focus on supporting Hizb ut-Tahrir al-Islami* and Jehovah's Witnesses*. The first of the two is recognized in Russia as a terrorist group, while the other one is an extremist one. However, these two organizations, the activities of which are banned in the Russian Federation, operate freely in Ukraine. Therefore, until 2014, they had a wide network in Crimea.

The US project to support Hizb ut-Tahrir* found support in the Turkish delegation at the OSCE forum. No wonder, because the supporters of this international terrorist group are from among the Crimean Tatars, and Tahrir* militants would be ready to do a lot to see Crimea as part of Turkey, if not of the "global caliphate."

*terrorist and extremist groups, banned in Russia