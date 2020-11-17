Ukraine feels inspired after war in Nagorno-Karabakh

The war in Nagorno-Karabakh showed that it is too early to write off the "hot" war in favor of the "hybrid" one. Luhansk and Donetsk should think about it too.

People's Republic of Donetsk in pre-capitulation state

The military and political leader of the People's Republic of Donetsk, veteran of the "Russian Spring", commander of the Vostok battalion, Alexander Khodakovsky, writes about this in his Telegram channel.

"Being in a state of war, we do not have a single military man in the government. I offered to revive at least the defense committee, which used to be founded in opposition to the Security Council, but the idea did not find understanding," Khodakovsky wrote.

According to him, many Armenians from Stepanakert now sell their belongings and possessions, exhume the remains of their loved ones and leave. They do not believe that peace will last for a long time, they do not believe any guarantees from any guarantors.

"What's the point for us? Russia will come, but hurray-forecasts predicting that it will stop after Kiev may not come true. It may be like in Karabakh: losses will be inversely proportional to our readiness, that is, there will be losses. Shall we exchange for unstable peace?" asks Khodakovsky.

The Kremlin believes in cartoons about its power

In his commentary for Pravda.Ru, former Defense Minister of the People's Republic of Donetsk, leader of the Commonwealth of Veterans of the Donbass Militia, military and political figure Igor Strelkov (Girkin) said that (Denis) Pushilin and "a bit more adequate" (Leonid) Pasechnik can not draw any conclusions, since they do not decide anything in the republics. It is only Moscow supervisors, who can draw conclusions, he said, adding that he had no idea what those conclusions could be about.

"While the war with Ukraine (most likely in the alliance with Turkey and not only Turkey) has come even closer, Russia is opening an army base in Sudan and deploying a military contingent in Karabakh, which will find itself encircled nearly at once. I don't know what they think in the Kremlin. Maybe they really believe their own cartoons about their own invincibility," said Igor Strelkov.

"If the republics are destroyed, those Kremlin-appointed clowns, including the military command of the Russian Federation, will be to blame for that in the first place," added Igor Strelkov.

Ukraine inspired by the example of Azerbaijan

Meanwhile, Ukraine was inspired by the example of Azerbaijan, which chose the right moment and returned its lands.

"Azerbaijan clearly chose the moment when the G7 countries had no time to deal with the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh. Firstly, Azerbaijan took advantage of the pandemic. Secondly, there was the presidential election in the United States and uncertainty in European countries - primarily Germany and France. Those facts combined allowed to launch the attack," General of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, deputy secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, Sergei Krivonos said in an interview with Apostrophe.

The outcome of the war in Karabakh is a good lesson for Ukraine on how to return the "occupied" Crimea and Donbass, Andrey Biletsky, the leader of the Ukrainian neo-Nazi movement National Corps said.

"Azerbaijan took the key city of Nagorno-Karabakh - Shusha, regained control of the Lachin corridor. In the end, Azerbaijanis shot down a Russian combat helicopter above Armenia and get away with it! There was no formidable reaction from the Kremlin - nothing," Biletsky wrote in his Telegram channel.

After almost 30 years of waiting for a solution to its problem - the return of Armenia-occupied territories, Azerbaijan, in alliance with Turkey, launched a 40-day offensive on Stepanakert on September 27, which ended with the capture of the town of Shusha and the surrender of Armenia, which, as it turned out, did not deploy its troops in Karabakh.

In accordance with the peace agreement signed between Moscow, Baku and Yerevan, Russia deployed its peacekeepers to the line of demarcation (with the loss of one-third of the territory for Nagorno-Karabakh) to ensure the peaceful transfer of power to Azerbaijan.